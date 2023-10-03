Smith, David "Ronnie"



David R. "Ronnie" Smith, age 87, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday October 1, 2023, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, son of the late Bessie (Bolin) and Sterling Smith. He retired from the former Armco Steel ~ now Cliffs in 1986 after 30 years of service. Ronnie is survived by his wife Connie L. (Cole) Smith; his children, Ginger Y. Estepp, and David M. (Phyllis) Smith; 3 grandchildren, twins ~ Miranda (Steve) Rowe & April (Kristen) Williamson, and Ian M. (Tanya) Pfeffer; several great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m., Thursday October 5, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio. A Private Graveside Service will follow at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville, Ohio. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral