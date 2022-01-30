SMITH, Clarence



Age 89, of Dayton, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 20, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1932, at Stinnett, Kentucky, to the



union of Pearl Smith and Oma Morgan Smith. Mr. Smith was a devout Christian, an ordained minister, and was a faithful member of the Cleveland



Assembly Church of God. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.



After serving his country, he met and married the love of his life, Delores Byrd Smith, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. In 1953, he moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he lived until the time of his passing. In 1956, he began working for the Price Brothers Company and continued his position there until his retirement in the 1980s. Clarence loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing for the Lord. Other of his favorite pastimes included reading his Bible and fishing.



In addition to his beloved parents, Clarence was preceded in death by four brothers, Dalton, Hobert, Thomas, and Orie Smith; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Owen and Bitha Byrd; and a great-grandson, Evan Lewis.



He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Delores Smith; three beloved daughters, Freda Witt of Dryden, VA; Shirley Walters of Dayton, June Day of Eaton and one beloved son, John Smith (Stephanie) of Arcanum. Other survivors include, two brothers, Evert L. Smith of East Bernstadt, KY, and Ernest W. Smith (Ann) of London, KY; four sisters, Faye Napier of Lake City, FL, Norma S. Simpson of Helton, KY, Jacqueline



Gilbert of Stinnett, KY, and Idella Hubbard (Glyn) of Williamsburg, KY; eight cherished grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends survive.



Funeral service 1 PM, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Joel Roberts officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home.

