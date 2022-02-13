Hamburger icon
SMITH, Charles R.

99, of Kettering, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 10, 2022. Charles was born and raised in Kingston, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Chauncey and Bessy Smith, brother Leo, and 5 sisters, Hellen, Floretta, Katherine, Hazel, and Margaret. He is

survived by his wife of 60 years Dorothy, daughter Teresa

(Patrick) Ehinger, sons Gregory and Michael, and grandsons Ryan and Christopher, all of Kettering, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was a WWII veteran and employee of NCR for 43 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests

charitable donations be made to Promedica Hospice of Kettering. Charles donated his body to the Wright State School of Medicine.

