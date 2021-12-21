SMITH, Cecil James



Born Jan. 07, 1931, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Charles Leslie and Pearl Smith. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years. Survived by their children, son, James Steven Smith (Kay Smith), daughters, Joyce Ann Strehle (John Strehle), Carolyn Jean Myers (Bo Myers), 7 grand children and 9 great-grandchildren. He loved the Lord, his family, and friends.



Retired from Carl's Body Shop after many years of being a great car guy and he was known all around Dayton. Will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:00 am.-12:00 pm. Service to follow at 12:00 noon at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne



Avenue.

