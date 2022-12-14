SMITH, Carl J. "CJ"



74 of Springfield passed away December 11, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 8, 1948, the son of Carl S. and Louella F. Smith. Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam having done 3 tours. He was a member of the former Fifth Lutheran Church, St Andrew's Lodge F&AM, and the Marine Corp League Detachment 963. In his spare time, he enjoyed building model cars. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sharon Chaffin. Survivors include his wife Edith M. Smith, whom he married February 14, 1981; children Scott (Diane) Quinlin and Crystal (Stephen) Sprowl; grandchildren Gage, Danielle, Jacob, Katherine, and Kivrin; step-grandchildren Alyssa, Kristin, and Trey; step-great-grandchildren Evan and Avery; brother-in-law Bill Chaffin; many nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law Amanda Quinlin; and his fur buddy Flamie. Visitation will be on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A service to honor Carl will be Tuesday at Noon in the Memorial Home. Burial will follow in the Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospices. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



