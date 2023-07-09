Smith (Burns), Bennie B.



Smith, Bennie B. (Burns), age 95 of Ft. Wayne, IN, formerly of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with her family at her side. She was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Dayton where she served on the Board of Deaconess and Board of Trustees for many years and later attended Clayton United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son: Jeffrey S. (Lisa Brown) Smith of Ft. Wayne, IN and Fort Myers, FL, nephews: James F. (Shan) Burns, EJ (Barbara) Taylor, Tom (Lynn) Swango, niece: Linda Wates, 2 granddaughters, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years: Addison "A.C." Smith, son: James K. Smith, parents: Chester and Maxie (Barger) Burns, brothers: James A. and Earl Burns, sisters: Margaret Piercy, Geneva Smith, Bobbie Swango and Jessie Taylor. The family would like to extend a special thanks of gratitude to Kendall Duffield, Dionne Fox, Cindy Hart, and Amanda Parker for the wonderful care given to Bennie. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Dr. Tim Livingston officiating. A Private Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice of Ft. Wayne or to the American Heart Association. To view the service for Bennie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



