SMITH, Anna

SMITH, Anna Marie

Age 84, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Anna was born in Dayton on August 17, 1937, to the late Herman and Katherine Rudolph. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith; sons, Michael and Scott Smith; brothers, Paul and William Rudolph; and sister, Catherine Treiber. Anna is survived by her loving son, Mark Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH 45404. Anna will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

