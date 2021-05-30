SMITH, Alice Joan



"Joanie"



Age 73, of Miami Twp., passed away Wednesday May 26, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. Joanie was born September 3, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Hence and Geneva (Parrott) Carmack. Joanie was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, Class of 1965. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Smith; son,



Robert D. Smith, II and wife, Cynthia Miller-Smith; 2 brothers, Steve and wife, Janet Carmack, and Tim and wife Susan



Carmack.



Joanie worked for over 40 years at Avery Dennison (Monarch Marking), first as a clerk, then worked her way up to Manager of Export Division. Joanie fought many health battles for years while maintaining an incredible work ethic throughout her successful career. She persevered with grace, strength, determination and an amazing sense of humor. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and to know her was to love her. Joanie loved to travel with friends and her husband Bob. Joanie loved life, especially her son Rob, and spending time with family, and a host of nieces and nephews, and felt blessed to meet her newest great niece, Eloise.



Beautiful inside and out, Joanie was the love of Bob's life, and will be missed beyond words. She gifted us all with her love and countless memories to hold and cherish in our hearts until we meet again.



Graveside funeral services will be Thursday June 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery. A celebration of Joanie's life will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the VFW Post, West Carrollton, 5441 Marina Dr., West Carrollton, OH 45449 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with medical and funeral expenses. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

