SMEDLEY, Jonnie Ruth



JONNIE RUTH SMEDLEY, 87, passed away Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. She was born in



Liberty, Kentucky, to the late George and Julia (Brown) Campbell. Jonnie was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Later in life she went back to school and became a



realtor for Century 21 while



living in Toledo. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and walking at the CJ Brown Dam and Reservoir. She will be greatly missed by her children, Marva (Ted) Screws, Julia Valentine, Constance Wethington, and Kelly Ruckman; her grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle, and Joseph (Jessica) Screws, Kira Ruckman, Chelsea



(Taylor) Heilbronner, and Kelly Jo (Shawn) Hampton; her great-grandchildren, Destiny Marshall, Emily, Jacob, Jamie, and Jon Screws, Chloe, Cale, and Callie Hampton, and Hudson and Milo Heilbronner; her first husband and father of her



children, Marvin Wethington; and her sister, Norma Hansen. In



addition to her parents, Jonnie was preceded in death by her brothers, George Jr., and Wayne Campbell; her sister, Freda Berman; her second husband, William Smedley; her sons-in-law, Joseph Ruckman and James Valentine; her grandsons Wesley Ruckman and Jason Marshall and her many beloved pets. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation. A private gathering will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



