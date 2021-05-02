SMART, Bennie



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com virtual streaming link available.

