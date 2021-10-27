SLONIM, Kathe Mueller



Kathe Mueller Slonim of Southport, NC, formerly of



Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, July 1, 1927, she and her family were survivors of the Holocaust. The Nazis took her father to the Dachau concentration camp. In an effort to save their only child, Kathe's mother brought her to the Catholic Church in Stuttgart where she was hidden until her father and mother were able to escape and take Kathe to Luxembourg. Once there, they waited a year for papers to let them enter the United States. Kathe was 12 years old when they arrived in Albany, NY. She attended Albany Business College and Sarah Lawrence



College. She married in 1951 and moved to Dayton, Ohio. She worked for 40 years as a school secretary for the City of



Dayton Department of Education; Cornell Heights Elementary School and Hickorydale Elementary school. She was loved by all the staff and students who never hesitated to drop by the office for her support and advice. She was a supporter of literacy and for many years after her retirement she volunteered her time in the schools where she read to students and helped many students learn to read. For 45 years, she volunteered for the Hillel Academy Bingo fundraiser. She volunteered at the Dayton State Hospital for the mentally challenged. She was a world traveler who visited countries on every continent. She was independent and adventurous as she traveled to Chile, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Australia, Africa, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Israel, Egypt and nearly every country in



Europe. She particularly enjoyed her many visits to Tokyo,



Japan where her daughter, Elyse and son-in-law Ed lived for 5 years. She was a woman of many talents; an artist, a musician, a seamstress, an amazing cook and baker. She never hesitated when asked to provide all the bake goods for family, friend's events. She was an expert finding treasures at flea markets and antique shows. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially challenging them at her favorite pastime game, RummiKub. She is survived by her 3 children Dr. Charles Slonim of Tampa, Susan (Slonim) Servais of Boston, and Elyse (Slonim) Brown of Southport, and her beloved sons-in-law Ed Brown, Arnie Servais, and daughter-in-law Barrie Slonim. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Dr. Elliot (Karly) Servais of Wellesly, MA., Dr. Andrew (Rebecca) Servais of Boston, Dr. Jackie Servais (Josh) Kram of Bethesda, MD, Erik Brown of Durham, Jessica Brown (Ted) McCarthy of Woodbridge, VA., Arlie Slonim (Herbie) Ziskend of D.C., Emma Slonim of D.C., and 4 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, William, Ellie with two on the way.



Her funeral will take place in Albany, NY. In Lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to: The Restoration Campaign of



Temple of Israel, 922 Market St. Wilmington, NC. 28401; or the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.

