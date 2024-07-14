SLONEKER, Fred J.



Age 91, of Seven Mile, passed away at Doverwood Nursing Facility on Friday, July 12, 2024. He was born in Seven Mile on June 5, 1933, the son of Stanley and Florence (Field) Sloneker. Fred was a 1951 graduate of Seven Mile High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. On April 23, 1960, he married Dona Jean Peacock in Seven Mile who passed away on July 2, 2011. Fred was a banker and the V.P. of accounting at First National Bank of Hamilton for 40 years. He was a member and past Elder of Seven Mile Presbyterian Church. Fred was an avid golfer and a member of Liberty Golf Club, Seven Mile Kiwanis Club, and served on the Seven Mile Water Association. He was a member of the Butler County Soft Ball Hall of Fame. Fred is survived by his daughters, Kristi (Bill) Craft and Debbie (Deana Flynn) Sloneker, all of Seven Mile, and son, Scott (Amy) Sloneker, Carlisle, OH, seven grandchildren; Jason, Jessica, Ashley, Shelby, Justin, Josh, and Kathy, and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, son, Darin Sloneker, grandson, Jeremy Bennett, six brothers; Bob, Mac, Dale, Dean, Roy, and Art Sloneker; and two sisters; Betty Urban and Doris Benjamin. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Gidget Collins officiating. Interment will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 370 Seven Mile, Ohio, 45062. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



