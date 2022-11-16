SLONE, Gary Leon



Age 72, of Xenia, passed away November 15, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born January 18, 1950, in Lackey, Kentucky, the son of Julia (Zawacki) and Everett Leon Slone.



Gary is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Holt) Slone, whom he married October 25, 1978, his sons: Joshua Slone (Lisa Jones) of Xenia and Jason Moberly (Cory Anders) of Houston, TX, grandchildren: Emma Slone and Jilyssa Reger; sisters: Paula (Mark) Pierson and Susan (Tim) Hartman, both of Xenia; brother: Alan Slone of Spring Valley; his extended family, Makayli and Myleigh Marinelli; Aunt: Avenelle Blackburn and Uncle: Vernon (Thelma) Slone; and extended family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Gary graduated from Xenia High School and served in the US Army National Guard from 1968-1974. He retired after 40 years from DP&L where he had been a lineman and supervisor. He was a member of the Xenia Moose Lodge. Gary loved his little farm, raising horses, cows and pigs and he loved old cars.



Services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, November 21, 2022, at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at



