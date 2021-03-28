SLONAKER, Mildred Eileen



Mildred Eileen Slonaker, age 97 of West Carrollton, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Walnut Creek Assisted



Living, where she was a resident for the past five years. She was born April 14, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Grover and Hazel (Poff) Lohman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Slonaker, in 1979; stepfather, William Yoe; and brother, Russell Lohman. Mildred was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a fantastic cook and made the best candy and cookies. She also enjoyed listening to sports, taking walks, gardening and traveling. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Susan Slonaker and son, Jim (Cecilia) Slonaker, both of Dayton; grandchildren, Jim (Samantha) Slonaker, Rob (Shannon) Slonaker, Westley Slonaker, Sam Slonaker; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Isabella. In light of the social distancing concerns, a private gathering will take place at the convenience of the family with burial to follow at David's Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Walnut Creek for



their loving care of Mildred. In lieu of flowers, if



desired, please make contributions to Hospice of Dayton in Mildred's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

