SLENKER, Myra Jean O'Neill Powell



90, passed away June 18, 2021. She graduated from Stivers in 1948. She was a rare person indeed! She is known to many as "The New Visions Lady." She became the vision and driving force for a children's museum within the Dayton Public School system for over 30 years. M.J. became the curator of Stivers School for the Art's Permanent Collection for another 20 years. Myra Jean continued to be an advocate for children and the Arts in her alma mater Stivers School for the Arts. She was a long-time member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Lewisburg, OH.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard C. Powell, and second husband, Norman F. Slenker; son, Scott Collier Powell; son-in-law, Billy Portemont II. Jean is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie J. Portemont (Rob Rohrer); grandsons, Adam (Lindy) Carroll and Isaac Powell; 2 great- grandchildren, Abby and Levi Carroll; and special friends, Mae Steinke, Lizabeth Whipps and many others.



In lieu of flowers please send your donation of love and support to Stivers School for the Arts c/o Seedling Foundation,



ATTENTION LIZABETH WHIPPS at 1313 East Fifth Street.



