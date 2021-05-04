SLAUTER, Eugenne

X

SLAUTER, Eugene D.

92, of St. Mary's, OH, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born in Clark County, OH, on July 9, 1928. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gladys Slauter; sister, Mildred McBride (Glen); daughter-in-law, Sheila Slauter (wife to Butch). Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marian Slauter (Lowrey); sister, Helen Coder (Melvin); children, Lester "Butch" Slauter, Patricia Howard (Dale) and Michael Slauter. Gene was cherished by 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, cousins, many extended family members, his friends, community, and neighbors at St. Mary's lake. Gene loved working in the outdoors, for both pleasure and in his career. In "retirement' he enjoyed working outside with his wife and neighbors along the lake. He was a Purple Heart

recipient from the Korean War and a dedicated member of the American Legion, and the V.F.W. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

