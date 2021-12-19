SLAUGHTER, Hugh G.



Age 78, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his residence. Hugh was the Owner of Slaughter Heating & Cooling and retired from Reynolds & Reynolds after 20 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh W. and Edna Slaughter; and sister, Gwen Thies.



Hugh is survived by his loving wife, Sharon L.; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Beth Slaughter of Riverside, Mark and Regina Slaughter of Riverside, Anthony Horst of Kettering; grandchildren, Joshua and Damaris Slaughter, Ciera and Alexa Slaughter and Trinity Horst; great-grandson, Cameron Walker; sister, Wyllene Thies; favorite cousin, Ken Brown; and many other family and friends. A special thanks to Beth for her dedication to his care.



Funeral service 1 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 Noon until service time. The family requests everyone attending to please wear a mask.

