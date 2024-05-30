Slanker, Marjorie

Slanker (Trostel), Marjorie J.



Marjorie J. (Trostel) Slanker, 97, of New Carlisle, OH passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024. She was born December 15, 1926 in New Carlisle, OH the daughter of the late Garrett & Elizabeth (Sutton) Trostel. She was a graduate of New Carlisle High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She was a proud resident of New Carlisle for nearly all of her life and resided for the past 12 years at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. For over 30 years she was the co-owner and co-proprietor of Trostel's Furniture Store alongside her late husband, Donald Slanker. She is survived by a son, Richard (Rick) & June (Ciuk) Slanker of Centerville, OH; daughter-in-law, Jane (Grimm) Slanker of New Carlisle, OH; grandchildren, Brian & Deena (Slanker) Green of Yorktown, IN; David & Katie (Milliken) Slanker of Springfield, OH; Kyle Slanker and Kate Slanker of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren, Olivia Green and Natalie Green of Yorktown, IN; Nathaniel Slanker and Brandon Slanker of Springfield, OH; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Donald E. Slanker; a son, James (Jim) D. Slanker; and a brother, William (Bill) Trostel. She was a dedicated member of the Honey Creek Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Northwood Hills Country Club and Innisbrook Resort and Country Club in Palm Harbor, FL. Marjorie loved golf, boating, traveling, cards, and ping-pong. For decades, she and her family enjoyed wintering near Tampa, FL, and boating on Lake Erie. She became the steadfast, graceful, and deeply caring matriarch of her family; she will be dearly missed and forever treasured. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM  12 PM on Monday, June 3, 2024 at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM in the funeral home with Mike Trostel and other family officiating. Burial immediately following the service at New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Honey Creek Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 212 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH 45344 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.





