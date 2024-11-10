Slama, Glenn



Glenn M. Slama passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the age of 59. He was born on October 1, 1965 in Cincinnati, OH to Elaine (Shearwood) and Jerry Slama. The oldest of three children, he was raised in Monroe, OH. Warm and outgoing, Glenn had a big personality and he loved to laugh. His smile lit up the room. He never forgot a name and never knew a stranger, making friends wherever he went. In spite of his physical and educational challenges, he enjoyed school and proudly graduated from Middletown High School in 1987. Glenn was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown; he freely shared his deep faith with others. Glenn liked to draw and was known for creating stylized music notes. He was a steam locomotive aficionado. He was particularly fond of Walt Disney World and King's Island amusement parks. Glenn's favorite things included the music of Elvis and movies such as Star Wars, Back to the Future, and horror movies with "Chuckie" and Dracula. His ability to remember movie quotes was quite impressive. In some small way, it is fitting that he passed away on his favorite holiday, Halloween. Glenn welcomed and accepted all people - with no questions asked. Glenn taught us patience, that everyone deserves respect and dignity, and the importance of finding joy in everyday things. Glenn will be remembered for his generous, peaceful and positive spirit. Glenn is survived by his father, Jerry Slama, siblings Diana Fox (Tom) and Craig Slama (Denise); nieces Abbey and Anna and nephew, James Fox. He was preceded in death by his mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sonny Spot c/o ResCare, 5099 Camelot Dr 325, Fairfield, OH 45014. A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 120 S Broad St, Middletown, OH 45044. A gathering of family & friends will be one hour prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will be a reception following the service. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



