SLAGLE, William Castor "Bill"



Age 78, of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 8th, 2021. He was born September 26th, 1942, to Clara (Seibel) and William Slagle.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Friday, August 13th, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. His Life Celebration Services will be held Saturday, August 14th, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Fairview Primitive Baptist Church, (2353 Ferry Rd. BELLBROOK, OH 45305), with burial to follow immediately at Fairview Primitive Baptist Cemetery with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society ( PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or online https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Bill at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.



During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory through Bill's online book of memories, in addition, the visitation will be streamed live via the internet.


