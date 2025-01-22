Slack, George Lee



George Lee Slack born September 29, 1940 in Zanesville, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in Warrenton, VA with his family by his side on January 17, 2025.



A Graduate of Springfield South High School 1957. University of Dayton 1964 with Electrical Engineering Degree and 36 years with the Federal Government.



In retirement he became a Master Craftsman wood worker specializing in 18th Century reproduction furniture. Obtaining a patented vice while teaching public and private classes in his Period Furniture Workshop. He is survived by Paula Slack, his wife of 60 years. Two daughters and a granddaughter.



