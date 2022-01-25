SKOGSTROM,



Paul Welker



Paul Welker Skogstrom, Clarksville, Ohio, died on



January 18, 2022.



He was born August 17, 1932, in Chicago, IL, son of John Skogstrom and Elsie (Welker) Skogstrom. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marjory (Skogstrom) Beamish.



Paul worked as a math teacher, a school psychologist, and, for many years, a self-employed clinical psychologist. He was an enthusiastic member of the Democratic Party.



Paul and Helen attended the Center for Spiritual Living of Greater Cincinnati.



He is survived by his wife, Helen, and his 4 children: James Skogstrom, Kim (Skogstrom) Strobel, Laura (Skogstrom) Siemon, and Julie (Skogstrom) Pavlatos. Helen's 3 children are P.R. Frank, Tina (Frank) Sampson, and Lainie (Frank) Croke. Paul and Helen share 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and all their spouses and stepchildren.



Paul had a blessed life with wonderful family and friends, as well as consistently good experiences. Paul was always



treated well by others. He said he believed that the Universe smiled upon him.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Paul requested that any donations in his memory be sent to his church: CSLGC, 5701 Murray Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227.

