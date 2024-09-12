Skalley, Joyce



Joyce Skalley, age 86, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2024, in Middletown Ohio. She was born to the late Carl and Maimie (Shively) Rogers on June 18,1938 in Bristol Tennessee.



Joyce was a wife and mother while working nearly 40 years at Rogers Jewelers. She loved her time working at Rogers and built many lasting relationships with generations of families. Joyce was best known for her kind, loving and generous nature. Her smile and radiant personality lit up any room. Joyce was a second mom and a true friend to many. As an active member of Crosspoint Church of Christ, Joyce cherished her relationship with an undeniable faith in the Lord.



Joyce is survived by her sweetheart and best friend, Bill Neal; sisters, Wilma Mainous and Shirley Drury; nephews, Jeff Hartsock (Michelle), Chuck Hartsock, Dennis (Lynn) O'Neal, Jerry (Lana) O'Neal, Gary (Brenda) Rogers; nieces, Debbie Christophel and Teresa Elrod; good friend, Barbara Adams Koontz and numerous other friends, family, grand nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Skalley; daughter, Denise Skalley; sister, Anna Lee O'Neal; brother, Earl Rogers and good friend, Elizabeth Kemplin.



Visitation will be 1-2 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow after the service. Location will be announced at the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia Foundation or the American Cancer Society.



