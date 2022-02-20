SIZEMORE, Robert B. "Bob"



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on February 11, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on



August 26, 1944 to the late Regina (Campbell) and Roy Sizemore in Hyden, Kentucky. Bob worked for more than 30 years as a Forklift Operator for GM, before he retired. He



enjoyed watching UK Basketball and listening to bluegrass music. He is survived by his son: Scott (Erika Swain) Sizemore, daughter: Wendy (Jeremy) Heisey, grandchildren: Bradley (Lindsey), Courtney, Haley,



Nolan, Cassandra (Josh), Nicholas (Tiffany), great-grandchildren: Audrey, Carson, Jaicion, Taimire, Dalia, sister: Patricia Deaton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his children's mother: Darlene Sizemore, second wife:



Shelby Sizemore, and brother: William Roy Sizemore. The



family will not be having any services for Bob at this time.



Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton for the tremendous hospitality and care that they continuously showed Bob and his family.


