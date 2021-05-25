SIZEMORE, LeRoy



Age 83, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in his home on Sunday May 23, 2021. LeRoy was born in Hyden. KY to Lee Sizemore and Nancy (Couch) on September 24, 1937. He was a graduate of Leslie County High School in Hyden, KY. He married the love of his life Beverly on May 21, 1960. Together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and had seven children.



LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his family. They enjoyed many activities together over the years including camping, boating, going on family vacations, playing horseshoes and corn hole and doing puzzles. He was not only a loving father and papaw, but he had a huge heart and always made everyone he met feel just like family. He is survived by his loving children Butch and Leona, Kim Fischer, Michele Sizemore,



Katie and Kelly Dyer, Kelly Colwell and Rex Gill. Several grandchildren Kelli and Vince, Kaila, Kirsten, Tyler, Kaetlyn, Rachael, Chase and Kendale, Kimmie, Kristina, Gabriel, Allyson and several great-grandchildren Luke, Cason, Jaxon, Beau and Izzy, and his sister Aliene Baker along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly, his daughter Deanna, his parents. And his siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Ohio, on Wednesday,May 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Kevin Waters, officiating. Burial to follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Hospice of Middletown.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com