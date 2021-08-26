SIZEMORE, Dewey



Dewey L. Sizemore, 79, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away



suddenly on Friday afternoon, August 20, 2021. Born July 21, 1942, in London, KY, he was a son of the late Shirley and



Jewel (Jackson) Sizemore.



Dewey retired as a forklift operator after 40 years with the General Motors Truck and Bus



Assembly Plant in Moraine. He was dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved to ride his motorcycle, and was a fan of baseball; and was a member of the Farmersville



Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son Keith Sizemore and sister Glenda Faye Sizemore.



Dewey is survived by his beloved wife Tina (Dinkler) Sizemore; children Rissa Sizemore and fiancé Jeffrey Harbach of New Lebanon, Dane Sizemore and wife Kristen of Germantown, Lori Sizemore and Lana Sizemore; grandchildren Eliana and Brantley McQueen, Layton, Rylan, Saylor and Kaiser Sizemore; Jeff's children Carter and Brynlee Harbach; numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Boyce Sizemore and wife Marlene of Miamisburg.



Friends may call on the family from 1:00 - 3:00 pm Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral



Center, 3377 US Rt. 35 E., West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor Ron Lee officiating. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria.

