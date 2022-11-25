SIZEMORE, Clarence



Clarence was born on October 27, 1941, and went home to be with Jesus on November 19, 2022. The 5th eldest child of Jeff and Sarah Sizemore, Clarence was born at home on Bear Creek in Manchester, Kentucky. He married the love of his life, Jeanette Smith, on June 18, 1960. They went on to have 3 children together, Raleigh (Annette) Sizemore, Pamela (Glen) Blevins and Patricia (Mike) Bailey. He was the proud grandfather of Richelle (Michael) Faiella, Shawna Blevins, Jackson Adams, and Eliza Adams. Clarence and Jeanette were happily married for 62 years.



He helped his mother and father raise and care for his younger siblings. He was loved and respected by his brothers and sisters as well as his brothers- and sisters-in-law. His nieces and nephews loved him very much as well. Over the years, Clarence worked at Diebold, Western States Machine Company, and Fabridigm. He was well respected by his co-workers and supervisors. He finally retired in 2005.



Clarence loved playing practical jokes on his friends and family, no one was safe. He could talk to anyone and within minutes he would know someone you knew. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, parents-in-law, and granddaughter Madeline Adams. He was also preceded by 3 sisters and 1 brother as well as several other family members. Clarence was a good and faithful servant of the Lord. God called on him to preach His word in 1980 and he continued to preach until 2019. He loved working with children and spent many years as a Sunday School superintendent. He and Jeanette attended Fellowship Christian Church, pastored by Houston Marcum. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at StoryPoint for their exceptional care and compassion.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Houston Marcum officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Millville Cemetery on Monday November 28, 2022, at 1:00PM.



