SIZEMORE, Beulah



Age 94, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Carlisle



Manor. Beulah was born



November 15, 1926, in Breathitt County, KY, to the late Dan and Eva (Stamper)



Sebastian. She was known as "Rosy the Riveter" at Warner Industries during the WWII



effort where she made targets. Beulah was a Charter Member of the Pennyroyal Baptist Church in Franklin and enjoyed quilting, cooking and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Sizemore in 2007 and by her sister, Ellen (Doug) Deaton. Beulah is survived by her children, Wanda Long, Eva Church, Sherrill (Sally) Sizemore; her grandchildren, Chris Sizemore, Heather Hamilton, Kevin Sizemore, Nathan Church; seven great-grandchildren; and her cousin, Homer Stamper. A visitation for Beulah will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in



Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



