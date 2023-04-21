Sivils, Charles L. ""Sonny""



Charles L. "Sonny" Sivils, 84, of Springfield, moved on to his heavenly home on Monday April 17, 2023. Born December 3, 1938, to Hoey and Veola Sivils in Harrogate, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ray (Evelyn) Sivils of Tazewell, Tennessee; and his sister, Betty (Kenneth) Lambert of Harrogate, Tennessee. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Sue Sivils; his son, Chuck (Linda) Sivils; his daughter, Cindy (John) Mowell; two grandchildren, John and Charles Mowell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles retired from Navistar in 2001, was a Deacon of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church of Springfield, Ohio and a member of the Fraternal Order of Freemasons. Memorial services officiated by Rev. Clayton Brooks will be held on Monday April 24th, 2023 in the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 2808 Derr Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. The service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service at Ferncliff Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



