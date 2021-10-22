SINK, Paul Douglas



55, of Middletown, died at his childhood home surrounded by his loving family on October 16th, 2021. He passed away



after a brave battle with



cancer.



Paul was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Peggy Ann Sink and Wayne Lee Sink on March 30th, 1966. He married Nedra Williams (the love of his life) on November 11th, 2011. Paul graduated from Ohio University and worked as a Software Designer. He was a fantastic friend, a magnificent woodworker, and an avid marksman. The legacy of Paul's kind



spirit, love of reading, playful sense of humor, and encouragement of his family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles, will live on through all who knew him.



Paul is preceded in death by his beloved Mother - Peggy Ann Sink.



Paul is survived by his Wife - Nedra, Son and Daughter – Jason (Alina) and Nicole, Father – Wayne, Stepdaughters – Rebecca and Carmalita, Stepson - Michael, Sisters - Kris and Barbi, and eleven grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the funeral fund at https://everloved.com/life-of/paul-sink/memories/



A celebration of life ceremony will be held on October 30th. Please reach out to Nedra, Jason or Wayne for details.

