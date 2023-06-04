X

Singletary, Florence

2 hours ago

Singletary (Coles), Florence Elizabeth

Age 92, of Sugarcreek, Ohio passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. After a full and fruitful life she is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial Service, Friday, June 9, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at the Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be directed to HHROBERTS.COM.

