Singer, Opal R.



Opal R. Singer, 97, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at Liberty Station Health Campus, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Mount Carmel, Indiana on May 17, 1927 to parents, Ola and Bessie (Shiplet) Rousey. Opal graduated from Riley High School, with a class of 17 people, in 1945. She then attended Miami University and earned her teaching degree. She had a wonderful career as a teacher with the Monroe School system. She was a member of Monroe Presbyterian Church. Opal is survived by her son, G. Michael (Patricia Nenni) Grimes; grandchildren, Daniel (Brittany) Grimes, Catherine White, Roland (Catherine) Hamilton II & Danielle Boone; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and special friends, Peggy McGuire, Alice Ward & Nora Ellen (Bill) Bowers. In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin P. Singer in 2003 and son, J. Christopher Grimes. The family would like to extend their special thanks to the nurses and staff of Liberty Station Health Campus and Hospice Care of Middletown for all of their care and compassion. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Reverend Steve Copeland officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



