Sims, Joan

Joan G. Sims, age 96 of Centerville, reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph Sims on March 20, 2024. She was born October 7, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Harold and Marie (Niehoff) Jenks. In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by sisters, Marie, Ruth and Pat; brothers, Jim and Jerry. She is survived by her children, David (Judi) Sims, John (Judy) Sims, Walt (Deborah) Sims, Carol (Steve) Ploss and Richard Sims; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Joan loved her faith and the Lord. She enjoyed playing board games and jig saw puzzles with family and friends. Family will receive guests from 10:30 am - 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery following the service. To share a memory of Joan or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

