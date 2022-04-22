springfield-news-sun logo
SIMS, Gloria

SIMS, Gloria

97, passed peacefully to glory April 14, 2022. A native of

Atlanta, she moved to Dayton after graduating from Spelman College, united with Phillips Temple C.M.E Church for 70+ years. Retired from Wright-

Patterson Air Force Base after 25 years of faithful service.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sims Jr. Survived by daughters Deforia Lane (Ernest) and Deborah McLoud, son Elbert Howard Sims (Angela), 5 grans and 6 great-grans. Services April 25, Lusain Funeral Home, (Germantown). Masks required. Visitation 11 am-12 pm, service 12 pm,

interment W. Memory Gardens. www.lusain.com.

