SIMS, Daniel P. "Dan"



Age 61 of Dayton, passed away, Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born October 18, 1961, in Cincinnati to the late Delvin and Miriam Sims. Dan graduated from Fairmont East High School. He is survived by his partner and companion Dana Peters of Dayton, his sister Janet N. Sims Yasar of Dayton, and numerous other family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3rd at North Riverdale Lutheran Church 45 Kurtz Ave. Dayton, OH 45405. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the North Riverdale Lutheran Church music fund in Dan's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

