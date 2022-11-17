springfield-news-sun logo
SIMS, Carl

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SIMS, Sr., Carl

Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Willowview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

