SIMS, Carl

SIMS, Sr., Carl



Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Willowview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

