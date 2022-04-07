SIMS, Brice Curtis



Mr. Brice Curtis Sims, age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned peacefully to be the Lord on March 28, 2022. A homegoing celebration will be held on



Saturday, at 11am on April



9th, 2022, at The Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Senior



Pastor Cory Cunningham. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

