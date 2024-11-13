Sims, Barbara

Sims (Curtner), Barbara Sue



Mrs. Barbara Sue (Curtner) Sims, age 76, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born February 23, 1948, the daughter of William and Myrtle White Curtner.



Barb was a graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, OH. She moved to Brandenburg with her husband in 1980. Barb loved to travel to the Caribbean Islands. At home, she enjoyed feeding birds and could identify all that visited her yard. She took care of several dogs and cats her whole life. When she and Mike first married, Barb worked as a telephone operator and supervisor for General Telephone and Electronics.



Barb is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael Joseph Sims, who she married on December 30, 1966; her son, Joel Christopher Sims, Mt. Washington, KY; her daughter, Andrea Kaye Madison and her husband, John, Brandenburg, KY; and her brother, Harry Curtner, Springboro, OH.



In honoring Barb's wishes, her family has chosen cremation with no public services to be held. Hager Funeral Home has been entrusted with these wishes. The family would also like to say a special Thank You to Hosparus of Central Kentucky who took such great care of Barb and their family these last several months. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Pets in Need Society (PINS). Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com