Simpson, Wanda

WANDA P. SIMPSON, 83, of Springfield, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Friday morning, December 29, 2023. Born in Paris, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Paul Vincent and Elsie (Brown) Wyatt. Wanda retired as the Postmaster of the Tremont City Post Office. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eugene Simpson; step-son, John (Sheri) Simpson; grandson, Dennis (Stacy) Holland; sisters, Ruby Singleton, Gail Wyatt and Evelyn (Ed) Antle; and several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the family's convenience with burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Simpson Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com

