Simpson, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago
Simpson, Patricia Elaine

Age 77, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2024, at St Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy, II officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

