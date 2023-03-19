Simons, Jeffrey D.



Jeffrey D. Simons, "Jeff," age 51 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was born March 28, 1971, in Cape May, New Jersey.



Jeff is a graduate of Spring Valley Academy Class of 1989. He enjoyed playing guitar, skateboarding, and riding his bike. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his girls, Heidi and Kylie.



Jeff is survived by his wife and college sweetheart, Heidi; daughter, Kylie Simons; parents, Pat and Chris Simons; sister, Dawn Knight; niece Sydney Knight; mother and father-in-law, Paula and Mike Bice; brother-in-law, Brian Bice; nephews, Dylan and Evan Bice; as well as numerous family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

