Simms (King), Lois Ann



SIMMS, Lois A. age 93 of Hamilton passed away on Friday July 26, 2024, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 15, 1931 the daughter of Roy and Hilda (Glindmeier) King. On May 11, 1963, in Fairfield, Ohio she married Thomas C. Simms and he preceded her in death in December 16, 2018. She had been a longtime employee of 1st National Bank at the Mains St. and Eaton Ave. Branches. Lois was a member of the Bethel Community Church and the Hamilton Boat Club Auxiliary.



Survivors include her three children, Karen Blount of Hamilton, John Simms of Greenwood, Indiana, and Thomas C. Simms II of Hamilton; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.



Lois's family wish to express their thanks to the staff of Woodland Country Manor for the excellent care they provided to their Mother.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Thursday August 1, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00PM Wednesday July 31, 2024 in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a charity of donor's choice. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





