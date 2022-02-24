SIMMONS, Charley

SIMMONS, Jr., Charley



Charley Simmons Jr. was born November 4, 1948, in Dayton, OH, to the late Charley



Simmons Sr. and Margaret (Trigg) Simmons. He was a



lifelong resident of Dayton



and attended Dayton Public Schools graduating from



Roosevelt High School in 1967. He would find love in a classmate following a brief but blissful courtship they would wed in the summer of 1970 to this union four children were born. He would work for several years at Kuhn's Brother Foundry before leaving to join the employ of Dayton Superior Corporation, where he worked until its closure. He would also work briefly at DMAX before taking his leave from the work force to live a life of leisure with his wife and family. Charley would unexpectedly depart this life in the early morning hours of February 21, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Charley was known for his ability in the kitchen as the only boy out of seven children. He was a certified grill master. He kept an open door policy and readily would lend a helping hand to those in need; the only thing that could overshadow his culinary talent was his character as a man. Charley was tremendously selfless with love for his family that could never be measured in words. He showed his love daily, never holding back for a moment. Charley was a man of deeds and action. There aren't enough words in existence that can fully embody the man he was. He's preceded in death by his parents, Charley Simmons Sr. and Margaret (Trigg) Simmons, wife Sharon Simmons, two sisters Denese Simmons, Dorothy Quisenberry, and a brother-in-law Rev. Harry B. Gibson. He leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Willene Gibson of Chicago, IL, Barbara Hayden,



Charlene Amerson (Wayne), Renee Mills, all of Dayton, OH, children Tonya Sloss, April Stevenson (Gregory), Charley



Simmons III and Edward Simmons, grandchildren Erica, Bessie, Christian, Dorian, Charley IV, Camryn, Carter; great-grandchildren Eriyon, K.D. and Khristian; nieces Robin, Joya, Charisse, Nikki, Rhonda, Nephews Bobby, Jerry Jr., Ronald Jr. and Charles, as well as a host of other family members. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Dr. Bridget Weatherspoon officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, OH.

