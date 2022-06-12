SIMMONS, Barbara A.



Barbara A. Simmons, age 75, of Tipp City, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2022. She was born on December 27, 1946, to the late Joseph and Henrietta Seibert. She was very optimistic and always saw the positives in life. She was very grateful for what she had, and her kindness and her life was a reflection of her faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Lester E. Simmons. Her memory will be cherished by her siblings, Ruth (Vern) Harrod, Bob (Debbie) Seibert, and Mike (Cindy) Seibert; her dear friends, Bob Beatty, Karen Davidson and Pat Lokai; nieces and nephews: Dave, Karen (Kenny), Joe (Sandy),



Tammie, Tiffany (James), Shawn (Lisa), Brent (Leah), Matthew (Stephanie), and Ashley (David); and a host of grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Dayton. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery. To share a memory of Barbara or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



