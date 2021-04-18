X

SILVER, Joan

Age 93, of Kettering, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 14. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Glen; son, Dale (Diane) Silver; daughter, Carol (Greg) Riffle; and grandchildren, Ben, Joshua, David, Sarah, Rebecca, Abigail, and Luke; plus two great-grandchildren. She was a long-time active member of Linden Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation and services will be at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek at a later date, where masks will be required.

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

