Sifferlen, Ned

Ned J. Sifferlen, 81, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on August 3, 2023. Ned was born to Edmond B. and Anna M. Sifferlen on October 29, 1941. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce K. (Wabler); devoted twin daughters Kathy (Tony) Greene and Karen (Doug) Newell; Grandchildren Kate (Bobby) McDermott, Melinda (Travis) Trentman, Steven (Kelcie) Newell, Emily (Mark) Hutmacher, Joe Greene, Staci Greene; Great Grandchildren Ryan, Jake, Elena, Lyla, Zachary; and cherished family, wonderful friends, and beloved neighbors.



A native of Dayton, Ned attended Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School and Chaminade High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from the University of Dayton, as well as his Doctorate Degree from the University of Cincinnati.



Ned was blessed to have a 38 year career at Sinclair Community College serving as a faculty member, Dean of Business, Vice President for Administration, Vice President for Academics, Provost, and President. Upon his retirement, he was bestowed the honor of President Emeritus. While he received many honors for his work, his greatest accomplishment was his family.



The family will receive visitors from 4p-7p Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Ned J. Sifferlen Health Sciences Center Building #14 (444 W 3rd St. Dayton, OH 45402). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30a Thursday, August 10, 2023 at St. Rita Catholic Church (5401 N. Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415). Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Sinclair Community College Foundation.



To see the full obituary, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



