SIEHL, Joseph W.



Age 71 of Phillipsburg, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. He had worked for 20 years at IHOP and was currently working for the past 30 years at Cracker Barrel as a cook. Joe was an avid concert goer and a huge Jimmy Buffet fan. He



enjoyed traveling and will be remembered for never forgetting a family member's birthday and always sending a birthday card. He is survived by his siblings: John Siehl, Pat (Jacquie) Siehl, Mike (Mollie) Siehl, Tim (Nancy) Siehl, Amy (John) Fischer, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Susan (Kaltenbach) Siehl, brother: Charles "Charlie" Siehl,



sister-in-law: Pat Siehl and nephew: Aaron Siehl. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. To view the service for Joseph and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com