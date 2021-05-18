springfield-news-sun logo
SICK, Michael

SICK, Michael Richard

Age 47 passed away at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife Colleen Sick; two children Zakery Sick and Hailey Sick; his parents Michael Paul and

Elizabeth Sick; two sisters Alicia (Joe) Pope and Sara (Gary) Langford; one brother Jason Bennett. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4,

Fairfield from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral at 6:00PM.


