springfield-news-sun logo
X

SIBERT, Claude

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SIBERT, Claude

Age 93, passed away April 6, 2022. He was born June 6, 1928, in Manchester, KY, to the late James and Mary (Craft) Sibert. He served in the

Merchant Marines and was a truck driver for over 30 years. He married Billie Lawson on June 6, 1984. He is survived by his wife Billie Sibert, step-daughter Brandie and her husband David Bowman, who he loved as his own. He is also

survived by two step-sons, Ricky Taylor and Dale Mills and a sister Willie (Earl) Drentlaw of Minnesota. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He loved all his grandchildren, but was especially close to three great-grandchildren, Josiah, William and Jordan and three great-great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brayden and Benson. He enjoyed all their visits and always looked forward to seeing them. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Eugene, Bonnie, Cecil, John and Bill Sibert and three sisters Edna Hilliard, Henrietta Bowling and Evilee

Jeffers. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 11:30 AM until time of service (12:30 PM) at the Avance

Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Hospice of Cincinnati or Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center, 11501 Hamilton Ave, Cinti, OH, 45231. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BOWLING, Debra
2
APPLE, Nancy
3
BUTTS, John
4
BYLER, Charles
5
CAWLEY, Robert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top