springfield-news-sun logo
X

SHUTTS, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHUTTS, Jr., Paul H.

Paul H. Shutts Jr., 61 passed away June 28th, 2021, at Hospitality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Paul is preceded in death by parents Paul H. Shutts, Sr. and Erma L. Shutts

Lovelace, stepfather Dick Lovelace, brother Raymond Shutts, sister Victoria Ryan and nephew Anthony J. Cooper. Paul is survived by sister Michelle Wellman, brother-in-law Paul

Wellman, sister Nichole Wade and brother-in-law Todd Wade and nieces Sarah, Amanda, Stephanie, Sherry, Michelle and nephews Paul, Raymond and Tyler. Paul was a good man and will be missed greatly. Family will have a memorial to be

announced at a later date. Send donations to St. Jude

Children's Hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top